Left Menu

Cricket South Africa appoints Pholetsi Moseki as permanent CEO

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Wednesday announced Pholetsi Moseki as the permanent chief executive officer (CEO) of the cricketing body.

ANI | Cape Town | Updated: 16-03-2022 21:57 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 21:57 IST
Cricket South Africa appoints Pholetsi Moseki as permanent CEO
Pholetsi Moseki (Photo: Twitter/Cricket South Africa). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Wednesday announced Pholetsi Moseki as the permanent chief executive officer (CEO) of the cricketing body. Moseki has been the acting CEO of CSA since December 2020. Moseki's official tenure begins on April 1, for a period of five years.

CSA has not had a full-time CEO since Thabang Moroe was suspended in December 2019. "The path to finding a new CEO has been a critical component in the process of fixing cricket from the ground up and setting us on a path to renewal and growth," said CSA chairperson Lawson Naidoo.

"I am delighted that Pholetsi has agreed to take up this exciting challenge and have every confidence that he will ensure that cricket becomes a national game of winners that makes all South Africans proud." "Pholetsi has displayed extraordinary dedication and commitment since he joined the CSA family. He has been the key link in the leadership chain, especially during challenging periods. He has played a key role in getting the organisation moving in the right direction," Naidoo concluded. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
2
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022