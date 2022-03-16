Left Menu

Figure skating-Olympic champion Chen to miss worlds due to injury

The three-times world champion was expected to mount a strong title defence when the competition begins next week in Montpellier, France after taking gold in the men's singles and silver in the team event at the Beijing Games last month. "I am disappointed to have to withdraw from Worlds," Chen said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2022 22:30 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 22:30 IST
Figure skating-Olympic champion Chen to miss worlds due to injury

Olympic figure skating champion Nathan Chen of the United States has withdrawn from this month's world championships due to injury, U.S. Figure Skating said on Wednesday. The three-times world champion was expected to mount a strong title defence when the competition begins next week in Montpellier, France after taking gold in the men's singles and silver in the team event at the Beijing Games last month.

"I am disappointed to have to withdraw from Worlds," Chen said in a statement. "I have been training for this competition since returning from Beijing. "I have a nagging injury that I've been dealing with, and I don’t want to risk further injury by practicing and competing next week."

The world championships run from March 21-27.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine refugees; Pfizer-BioNTech seek U.S. OK for second COVID booster for 65 and older and more

Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine ref...

 Global
3
EXPLAINER-Talk of extended Jokowi term puts Indonesia democratic resilience under spotlight

EXPLAINER-Talk of extended Jokowi term puts Indonesia democratic resilience ...

 Indonesia
4
Ukraine president says positions of Ukraine, Russia at talks sound more realistic

Ukraine president says positions of Ukraine, Russia at talks sound more real...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022