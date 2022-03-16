Soccer-Dortmund goalkeeper Buerki to join St Louis City in MLS

Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Buerki will leave the German team at the end of the season to join St Louis City in the American MLS, the clubs said on Wednesday. Buerki, a former Swiss international, has played 232 matches in all competitions for Dortmund but has not made a first-team appearance this season.

The 31-year-old signed a three-year deal with the new MLS club, pending a medical. "It was an honour to have played for this great club for seven years in total," said Buerki, who won two German Cups with Dortmund in 2017 and 2021.

"I'm a big fan of US sports and I'm really excited to be able to help build something in St. Louis, at a club that's in development."

