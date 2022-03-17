Left Menu

Soccer-Villarreal late show sends Juventus crashing out of Champions League

With the tie finely poised at 1-1 from the first leg, Juventus dominated the first half and were unfortunate not to go into the break in front after Dusan Vlahovic's brilliant flicked effort came back off the crossbar. They could not keep up the pressure after the break, with Villarreal content to sit back and wait for their moment, which came in the 78th minute after the visitors were awarded a penalty following a VAR review.

Three late goals earned Villarreal a stunning 3-0 second-leg victory at Juventus on Wednesday to condemn the Serie A side to a 4-1 aggregate loss and a Champions League last-16 exit for the third successive season. With the tie finely poised at 1-1 from the first leg, Juventus dominated the first half and were unfortunate not to go into the break in front after Dusan Vlahovic's brilliant flicked effort came back off the crossbar.

They could not keep up the pressure after the break, with Villarreal content to sit back and wait for their moment, which came in the 78th minute after the visitors were awarded a penalty following a VAR review. Substitute Gerard Moreno, who had only just come on, stepped up and squeezed the ball home to edge the Spanish visitors in front.

Juve threw on Argentine striker Paulo Dybala as they looked to level the tie, but goals down the other end from defender Pau Torres and another penalty, this time converted by Arnaut Danjuma, completed a famous win for Unai Emery's team.

