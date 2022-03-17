Left Menu

Soccer-Tuchel hails Chelsea's competitive spirit

Regardless of the result, Tuchel said the context would not provide him with excuses as his team are focused on their pitch performance. "There's always a thin line as to why things are difficult and excuses. Once you work for Chelsea, this is what you do," he said.

Reuters | Lille | Updated: 17-03-2022 04:36 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 04:36 IST
Soccer-Tuchel hails Chelsea's competitive spirit
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel paid tribute to everyone at Chelsea after the defending champions reached the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday following a week of turmoil off the pitch. The London club, operating on a special licence from the British government that has limited their spending and impacted their operations after sanctions against their Russian owner Roman Abramovich following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, won 2-1 at Lille to secure a 4-1 aggregate victory.

"We are all competitors and I always experienced, from day one, a very competitive spirit and club. I think it's so clear what Chelsea demands from every employee and player. So play your role and play to the limit," Tuchel, who led Chelsea to the European title in his first season in charge, told a news conference. "Everybody plays a huge part at the moment. Everyone around the team, the whole 80 people who work at Cobham. We are competitive and are competitive no matter what."

Chelsea proved in at the Pierre Mauroy stadium with a ruthless performance with Christian Pulisic and Cesar Azpilicueta scoring either side of the interval to make the most of their opponents' lapses in concentration. Regardless of the result, Tuchel said the context would not provide him with excuses as his team are focused on their pitch performance.

"There's always a thin line as to why things are difficult and excuses. We have responsibility and we take that. Once you work for Chelsea, this is what you do," he said. "Once you work for Chelsea, you work at the limit and it's what you do on a daily basis."

Looking ahead to the quarter-finals, the German said Chelsea would again be tough to beat. "I want us to be the team nobody wants to play. That's the role we want to see ourselves in this last eight," he said. (Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
2
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine refugees; Pfizer-BioNTech seek U.S. OK for second COVID booster for 65 and older and more

Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine ref...

 Global
4
EXPLAINER-Talk of extended Jokowi term puts Indonesia democratic resilience under spotlight

EXPLAINER-Talk of extended Jokowi term puts Indonesia democratic resilience ...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022