Figure skating-Olympic champion Chen to miss worlds due to injury

Olympic figure skating champion Nathan Chen of the United States has withdrawn from this month's world championships due to injury, U.S. Figure Skating said on Wednesday. The three-times world champion was expected to mount a strong title defence when the competition begins next week in Montpellier, France after taking gold in the men's singles and silver in the team event at the Beijing Games last month.

NBA roundup: Kyrie Irving erupts for career-high 60 in Nets' win

Kyrie Irving scored 41 of his career-high 60 points during Brooklyn's record-setting first half, leading the Nets to a 150-108 victory over the host Orlando Magic on Tuesday night for their fourth consecutive win. Irving's first-ever 60-point game, breaking his previous career-high of 57 against San Antonio in 2015, featured 20 made field goals on 31 attempts. He also went 8-for-12 from beyond the arc and 12-for-13 at the foul line en route to his sixth career performance with 50-plus points.

Tennis-Holder Badosa downs Fernandez, Halep through at Indian Wells

Seeking to become the first woman to defend the Indian Wells title in over three decades, Paula Badosa powered past Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals on Tuesday while Simona Halep and Iga Swiatek also advanced. Badosa, who is looking to emulate Martina Navratilova's feat of retaining the crown in 1990-91, converted three out of her 12 break point opportunities and the Spaniard held her nerve in key moments of the tight contest to prevail.

Tennis-Kecmanovic shocks Berrettini at Indian Wells, Fritz beats De Minaur

Unseeded Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic stunned world number six Matteo Berrettini 6-3 6-7(5) 6-4 in the fourth round of Indian Wells on Wednesday to set up a quarter-final meeting with American Taylor Fritz. Serbian Kecmanovic absorbed his opponent's power serve in the first set, converting on a break point chance in the fourth game, as a frustrated Berrettini won just eight return points.

Blue Jays land Matt Chapman in deal with A's

Third baseman Matt Chapman was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday as the Oakland Athletics continue to dramatically reshape their roster as spring training opens. A three-time Gold Glove winner, Chapman, 28, hit 27 home runs with 72 RBIs in 2021 but compiled a .210 batting average, the worst of his five-year career. He struck out a career-high 202 times in 529 at-bats.

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin extends overall lead, Goggia claims second downhill title

American Mikaela Shiffrin won the final World Cup downhill of the season in Courchevel, France to extend her lead in the combined standings, while Italy's Sofia Goggia claimed the downhill title on Wednesday. Shiffrin, a three-times overall World Cup champion with three Olympic medals under her belt, recovered from a disappointing outing in the Beijing Winter Games to record her 74th alpine skiing World Cup victory.

Olympic medallist who fled Belarus forced into exile again as Ukraine attacked

After bolting to Ukraine to escape political persecution in her native Belarus, Olympic swimmer Aliaksandra Herasimenia never thought she would again be forced to flee, this time to save her family from Russian attack. Herasimenia, a three-time Olympic medallist, found herself among thousands of Ukrainians massing at the border with Poland as Russian troops advanced on Kyiv.

Tennis-Djokovic expected to defend French Open title as Roland Garros anticipates return to normality

French Open organisers said on Wednesday that Novak Djokovic is allowed to defend his title as the tournament prepares to stage what is expected to be the first Grand Slam without any COVID-19 related restrictions since the pandemic broke two years ago. France has lifted restrictions in almost all public spaces - except hospitals, nursing homes and public transports - on Monday, meaning the Roland Garros stadium should be operating at full capacity with Djokovic taking it to the red dirt courts.

Tennis-Former player Dolgopolov vows to defend Ukraine

Former tennis player Alexandr Dolgopolov said on Wednesday he has travelled home to Ukraine to defend the country after undergoing weapons training. The 33-year-old, who won three ATP titles and reached a career-high ranking of number 13, said he was in Turkey with his sister and mother when Russia's invasion of Ukraine began.

Tennis-Berrettini powers into fourth round, Rublev sets up Hurkacz clash

Matteo Berrettini saved three set points to defeat South African Lloyd Harris 6-4 7-5 and American Taylor Fritz survived a nearly three-hour battle with Jaume Munar to advance to the Round of 16 at Indian Wells on Tuesday. Russian world number seven Andrey Rublev had a much simpler outing against local hope Frances Tiafoe, closing out the men's action for the evening with a 6-3 6-4 win in 70 minutes.

