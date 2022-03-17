Left Menu

Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2022 07:30 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 07:30 IST
Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the 30th round of the Premier League from March 18-20 (all times in GMT). Friday, March 18

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United (2000) * Leeds snapped an eight-game streak without a league win with a 2-1 victory over Norwich City on Sunday.

* Wolves have won three of their five Premier League meetings with Leeds. (L1 D1) * Spanish striker Rodrigo earned Leeds a 1-1 home draw with Wolves when the teams met earlier this season as he scored a stoppage-time penalty to cancel out Hwang Hee-chan's early opener.

Saturday, March 19 Aston Villa v Arsenal (1230)

* Arsenal had won five league games in a row before suffering a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool on Wednesday. * Villa did the double over Arsenal in the Premier League last season.

* Villa suffered a 3-1 defeat at the Emirates when the teams met earlier this season. Sunday, March 20

Leicester City v Brentford (1400) * Brentford are winless in their last nine meetings with Leicester in all competitions (D1 L8) since a 3-2 win in the second tier in March 1953.

* Brentford have won their last two league games to end an eight-game winless run. * Brentford suffered a 2-1 defeat at home when the teams met earlier this season.

Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United (1630) * Of the 51 Premier League meetings between the pair, 10 have ended in a draw, with West Ham winning 17 and Spurs taking 24.

* West Ham avoided defeat in both Premier League games against Tottenham last season (W1 D1) and won their meeting this season -- the first time they have gone three league games without a loss against their London rivals since May 2006. * Tottenham have lost two of their last three home games in the league.

(Compiled by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

