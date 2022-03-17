Sports Schedule for Thursday, March 17
CRICKET Stories related to ICC Womens World Cup. Other stories related to India and international cricket. FOOTBALL Stories related to India and international football.BADMINTON All England Championship in Birmingham.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2022 09:07 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 09:07 IST
- Country:
- India
CRICKET: *Stories related to ICC Women's World Cup. *Other stories related to India and international cricket. FOOTBALL: *Stories related to India and international football.
BADMINTON: *All England Championship in Birmingham.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- ICC Women's World Cup
- All England Championship
- India
- Birmingham
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India beat Pakistan by 107 runs in their ICC Women's World Cup opener.
ICC Women's World Cup 2022: South Africa beats Pakistan by six runs in last-over thriller
ICC Women's World Cup: Lacklustre India surrender to New Zealand by 62 runs
ICC Women's World Cup: India lose to New Zealand by 62 runs in their second league stage match.
ICC Women's World Cup: Indian batters need to raise their game against West Indies