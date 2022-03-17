Left Menu

Kane scores again in Tottenham's 2-0 win at Brighton in EPL

PTI | Brighton | Updated: 17-03-2022 09:45 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 09:35 IST
Kane scores again in Tottenham's 2-0 win at Brighton in EPL
Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane (file image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Tottenham striker Harry Kane scored for the fourth straight Premier League game in a 2-0 win at Brighton that kept his team in the hunt for Champions League qualification.

The England captain ran onto Rodrigo Bentancur's throughball and delivered a low finish inside the near post for Tottenham's second goal in the 57th minute at the Amex Stadium on Wednesday.

Kane, who missed an open goal from an acute angle early in the game, has rediscovered his best form with goals against Manchester United, Everton and Leeds in his previous three games. Including a double against Manchester City last month, it's seven goals in six games for Kane and 12 for the season in the league.

Cristian Romero put Spurs into the lead in the 37th in slightly fortuitous circumstances, with Dejan Kulusevski's long-range effort deflecting in off the defender for his first goal for the club.

Tottenham moved above Wolverhampton into seventh place and to within two points of fifth-place Manchester United, as they battle with fourth-place Arsenal for the final Champions League qualification spot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves...

 Global
2
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine refugees; Pfizer-BioNTech seek U.S. OK for second COVID booster for 65 and older and more

Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine ref...

 Global
4
EXPLAINER-Talk of extended Jokowi term puts Indonesia democratic resilience under spotlight

EXPLAINER-Talk of extended Jokowi term puts Indonesia democratic resilience ...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022