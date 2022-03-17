ATK Mohun Bagan's Juan Ferrando expresses disappointment on not making it to ISL final

ATK Mohun Bagan got a futile 1-0 victory in the second leg of their Indian Super League (ISL) clash with Hyderabad FC at the Athletic Stadium in Goa on Wednesday. This result means that HFC go ahead to the ISL final after a 3-2 victory on aggregate over the Mariners.

ATKMB Head Coach Juan Ferrando was happy with his team's performances this season, but he was disappointed at the personal level. "To be honest, I'm very disappointed. I'm very frustrated because we lost in the last game, the championship and now we lost the semi-final. Of course, I'm not happy but it's my feeling about the team. I'm very happy because they worked a lot in a difficult situation with quarantine and with the change in coaching style," said Juan Ferrando in a post-match press conference.

"I'm happy for them but thinking about myself I'm very disappointed. I'm very upset for our supporters because for me it is very important that in difficult moments we try to get trophies and enjoy with the fans and enjoy with this team and this club," he added. Talking about future goals, the head coach said that the team will be going forward with the preseason training after a break.

"The plan is the preseason. I'm talking now with the owners to prepare for the preseason, of course, the players need to rest and be close to their families because it's very important and after five-six days immediately, start working with the team in the pre-season because in front of us is a great challenge of an International," said the head coach. "It has a lot of respect for us because we play in an international competition and it's very important that everybody is ready and focused on the next challenge," he added.

Roy Krishna scored in the 79th minute of the game and gave some hope to the Mariners, however, in the end, it was not enough to overturn the two-goal aggregate deficit. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)