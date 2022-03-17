Sports News Roundup: Figure skating-Olympic champion Chen to miss worlds due to injury; Tennis-Rafa smashes Opelka, Kecmanovic shocks Berrettini at Indian Wells and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Figure skating-Olympic champion Chen to miss worlds due to injury

Olympic figure skating champion Nathan Chen of the United States has withdrawn from this month's world championships due to injury, U.S. Figure Skating said on Wednesday. The three-times world champion was expected to mount a strong title defense when the competition begins next week in Montpellier, France after taking gold in the men's singles and silver in the team event at the Beijing Games last month.

Tennis-Rafa smashes Opelka, Kecmanovic shocks Berrettini at Indian Wells

Rafa Nadal toppled big-serving American Reilly Opelka 7-6(3) 7-6(5) to remain perfect on the year while unseeded Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic stunned world number six Matteo Berrettini 6-3 6-7(5) 6-4 in the fourth round of Indian Wells on Wednesday. Despite Opelka's serve reaching speeds as high as 147 miles per hour, the Spaniard was the better in their rallies, dictating points and eliciting errors from the baseline.

MLB free agency roundup: Tigers land Andrew Chafin

Left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin signed a two-year, $13 million deal with the Detroit Tigers, multiple outlets reported Wednesday. Chafin, 31, can opt out after the 2022 season, per the reports.

Blue Jays land Matt Chapman in deal with A's

Third baseman Matt Chapman was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday as the Oakland Athletics continue to dramatically reshape their roster as spring training opens. A three-time Gold Glove winner, Chapman, 28, hit 27 home runs with 72 RBIs in 2021 but compiled a .210 batting average, the worst of his five-year career. He struck out a career-high 202 times in 529 at-bats.

Soccer-Chicago Cubs owners and Citadel's Griffin team up for Chelsea bid

The owners of the U.S. baseball team the Chicago Cubs have teamed up with Citadel founder Ken Griffin to work on a bid to buy English Premier League soccer club Chelsea, a spokesperson for Griffin said on Wednesday. The Cubs' owners, the Ricketts family, and Griffin have formed an investment group that is set to make a formal offer for the London club on Friday.

Tennis-Halep downs Martic, faces Swiatek in Indian Wells semi-finals

Simona Halep took less than an hour to breeze past Petra Martic 6-1 6-1 on Wednesday and reach the semi-finals of the WTA Indian Wells tournament for the fourth time, while Iga Swiatek also advanced in style dismantling Madison Keys. Halep went up a break at 2-1 in the opening set after her opponent double-faulted, and the Romanian reeled off the next six games behind confident groundstrokes and precise serving.

Golf-Smith eyes maiden major win at Masters after Players triumph

Australian Cameron Smith will head to the Masters fresh and confident as he hunts a major maiden win after claiming the biggest victory of his career at the Players Championship this week. Content his game is in exactly the right place, Smith will rest at his Florida base and enjoy quality time with visiting Australian relatives before heading to Augusta for the April 7-10 tournament.

Olympic medallist who fled Belarus forced into exile again as Ukraine attacked

After bolting to Ukraine to escape political persecution in her native Belarus, Olympic swimmer Aliaksandra Herasimenia never thought she would again be forced to flee, this time to save her family from the Russian attack. Herasimenia, a three-time Olympic medallist, found herself among thousands of Ukrainians massing at the border with Poland as Russian troops advanced on Kyiv.

Tennis-Djokovic expected to defend French Open title as Roland Garros anticipates return to normality

French Open organizers said on Wednesday that Novak Djokovic is allowed to defend his title as the tournament prepares to stage what is expected to be the first Grand Slam without any COVID-19 related restrictions since the pandemic broke two years ago. France has lifted restrictions in almost all public spaces - except hospitals, nursing homes, and public transport - on Monday, meaning the Roland Garros stadium should be operating at full capacity with Djokovic taking it to the red dirt courts.

Russell Wilson aims for 'three, four more Super Bowls'

Russell Wilson didn't keep his intentions a secret on Wednesday during his introductory press conference as the Denver Broncos' new quarterback. "My goal is to play 10 or 12 more years and hopefully win three, four more Super Bowls, that's the plan," Wilson said. "That's the mindset. That's why I came here, to finish my career here and hopefully finish on top as a champion. And do it multiple times."

