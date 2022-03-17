Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Rafa smashes Opelka, Kecmanovic shocks Berrettini at Indian Wells; Blue Jays land Matt Chapman in deal with A's and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Rafa smashes Opelka, Kecmanovic shocks Berrettini at Indian Wells

Rafa Nadal toppled big-serving American Reilly Opelka 7-6(3) 7-6(5) to remain perfect on the year while unseeded Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic stunned world number six Matteo Berrettini 6-3 6-7(5) 6-4 in the fourth round of Indian Wells on Wednesday. Despite Opelka's serve reaching speeds as high as 147 miles per hour, the Spaniard was the better in their rallies, dictating points and eliciting errors from the baseline.

Blue Jays land Matt Chapman in deal with A's

Third baseman Matt Chapman was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday as the Oakland Athletics continue to dramatically reshape their roster as spring training opens. A three-time Gold Glove winner, Chapman, 28, hit 27 home runs with 72 RBIs in 2021 but compiled a .210 batting average, the worst of his five-year career. He struck out a career-high 202 times in 529 at-bats.

Soccer-Chicago Cubs owners and Citadel's Griffin team up for Chelsea bid

The owners of the U.S. baseball team the Chicago Cubs have teamed up with Citadel founder Ken Griffin to work on a bid to buy English Premier League soccer club Chelsea, a spokesperson for Griffin said on Wednesday. The Cubs' owners, the Ricketts family and Griffin have formed an investment group that is set to make a formal offer for the London club on Friday.

NHL roundup: Lightning beat Kraken to cap 3-3-0 trip

Victor Hedman scored a pair of power-play goals as the Tampa Bay Lightning wrapped up a six-game trip with a 4-1 victory against the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday night. Nikita Kucherov and Anthony Cirelli also scored and Steven Stamkos, playing in his 900th career game, had three assists for the Lightning, who went 3-3-0 on the trip. Tampa Bay goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy made 24 saves.

Reports: Dodgers land Freddie Freeman for six years, $162M

In 2020, Freddie Freeman was the National League MVP for Atlanta, and he led the Braves to the World Series championship in 2021. In 2022, he will be playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Tennis-Halep downs Martic, faces Swiatek in Indian Wells semi-finals

Simona Halep took less than an hour to breeze past Petra Martic 6-1 6-1 on Wednesday and reach the semi-finals of the WTA Indian Wells tournament for the fourth time, while Iga Swiatek also advanced in style dismantling Madison Keys. Halep went up a break at 2-1 in the opening set after her opponent double-faulted, and the Romanian reeled off the next six games behind confident groundstrokes and precise serving.

Golf-Smith eyes maiden major win at Masters after Players triumph

Australian Cameron Smith will head to the Masters fresh and confident as he hunts a major maiden win after claiming the biggest victory of his career at the Players Championship this week. Content his game is in exactly the right place, Smith will rest at his Florida base and enjoy quality time with visiting Australian relatives before heading to Augusta for the April 7-10 tournament.

Olympic medallist who fled Belarus forced into exile again as Ukraine attacked

After bolting to Ukraine to escape political persecution in her native Belarus, Olympic swimmer Aliaksandra Herasimenia never thought she would again be forced to flee, this time to save her family from the Russian attack. Herasimenia, a three-time Olympic medallist, found herself among thousands of Ukrainians massing at the border with Poland as Russian troops advanced on Kyiv.

Russell Wilson aims for 'three, four more Super Bowls'

Russell Wilson didn't keep his intentions a secret on Wednesday during his introductory press conference as the Denver Broncos' new quarterback. "My goal is to play 10 or 12 more years and hopefully win three, four more Super Bowls, that's the plan," Wilson said. "That's the mindset. That's why I came here, to finish my career here and hopefully finish on top as a champion. And do it multiple times."

Soccer-"I'm Aussie now": Uruguay-born Fornaroli thrilled with 'Roos selection

Striker Bruno Fornaroli missed out on playing for Uruguay at senior level but is in line for an unlikely international debut at the age of 34 after being included in Australia's squad for crunch World Cup qualifiers against Japan and Saudi Arabia. Perth Glory forward Fornaroli represented Uruguay at junior level but has called Australia home for the last seven years and become one of the most prolific goal-scorers in the top flight A-League.

