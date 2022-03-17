Motor racing-Vettel out of Bahrain GP due to COVID-19, Hulkenberg to race

Germany's Nico Hulkenberg will replace compatriot Sebastian Vettel in Formula One's Bahrain season-opener after the four-times world champion tested positive for COVID-19, Aston Martin said on Thursday.

"Sebastian Vettel has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not, therefore, be taking part in the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix," the team said in a statement. Practice for Sunday's race starts on Friday.

