Vettel out of Bahrain GP with coronavirus, Hulkenberg in
PTI | Sakhir | Updated: 17-03-2022 15:30 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 15:19 IST
Sebastian Vettel will miss the season-opening Formula One race in Bahrain after testing positive for the coronavirus and will be replaced by Nico Hulkenberg, the Aston Martin team said Thursday.
Hulkenberg lost his seat in F1 at the end of the 2019 season, but he competed in two races in 2020 as a replacement for other drivers.
The 34-year-old German will drive the AMR22 in the first practice session for the Bahrain GP on Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
