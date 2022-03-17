Left Menu

Indian Wells: Nadal extends unbeaten streak to 18 beating Opelka to reach QF

Rafael Nadal continued his unbeaten run in 2022 as he extended his winning streak to 18 matches on trot after beating Reilly Opelka of America in two tight sets both going to tie-breaks to enter the quarter-final here at the Indian Wells.

ANI | California | Updated: 17-03-2022 15:32 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 15:32 IST
Indian Wells: Nadal extends unbeaten streak to 18 beating Opelka to reach QF
Rafael Nadal in action against Reilly Opelka in Indian Wells (Image: Roland Garros Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Rafael Nadal continued his unbeaten run in 2022 as he extended his winning streak to 18 matches on trot after beating Reilly Opelka of America in two tight sets both going to tie-breaks to enter the quarter-final here at the Indian Wells. The 21-time grand slam champion Nadal won 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/5). The 35-year-old Spaniard became just the second player to start a season 18-0 after Novak Djokovic who has done it twice starting 41-0 in 2011 and 26-0 in 2020. The Spaniard surpassed Pete Sampras' and Roger Federer's record of 17 wins in 1997 and 2018 respectively.

In the quarterfinals, the reigning Australian Open champion will lock horns against Australia's Nick Kyrgios, who got a walkover from Jannik Sinner due to illness. Nadal leads 5-3 against the Australian in head-to-head encounters. Defending champion Cameron Norrie continued his Indian Wells title defence with a win over Jenson Brooksby of America to reach the quarter-finals.

World no.12 Norrie from Great Britain beats Jenson Brooksby of America 6-2 6-4 to enter last-8. Norrie will take on 18-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, who defeated Gael Monfils of France 7-5 6-1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves...

 Global
2
UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesperson

UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesp...

 United Kingdom
3
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine refugees; Pfizer-BioNTech seek U.S. OK for second COVID booster for 65 and older and more

Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine ref...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022