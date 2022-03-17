Left Menu

UEFA Champions League: Holders Chelsea through to last eight

Holders Chelsea are through to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals after resisting LOSC Lille's resurgence, Christian Pulisic and Cesar Azpilicueta scoring in northern France as the English side came from behind to wrap up a 4-1 aggregate win on Wednesday.

UEFA Champions League: Holders Chelsea through to last eight
Holders Chelsea are through to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals after resisting LOSC Lille's resurgence. With Christian Pulisic and Cesar Azpilicueta scoring in northern France as the English side came from behind to wrap up a 4-1 aggregate win on Wednesday. The scoreline looked comfortable but the Premier League side had their credentials checked in northern France. Just for a moment, when Burak Yilmaz fired in from the penalty spot, the holders were rocking.

Jorginho's handball had led to the penalty and the midfielder quickly made amends just before the break, rounding off an intricate move with a lovely through ball that Pulisic collected before dispatching an unerring finish across goal into the bottom corner. LOSC were not done yet, beginning the second period with renewed purpose. Burak went close, Agim Zeka went closer with a header against the post, but Azpilicueta calmed Chelsea nerves as he turned in Mason Mount's cross with his knee to wrap up the tie. (ANI)

