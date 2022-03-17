Left Menu

Soccer-European hopefuls Union, Cologne out to challenge top clubs

There has also been widespread media speculation regarding the future of the league's top scorer Robert Lewandowski with no talks yet on a contract extension and the Polish striker reportedly unhappy with the situation. While Union will hope to spring a surprise in Munich, Cologne also have no plans to sit back when they host Dortmund.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 17-03-2022 16:14 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 16:14 IST
Soccer-European hopefuls Union, Cologne out to challenge top clubs
  • Country:
  • Germany

Borussia Dortmund have reignited the Bundesliga title race with leaders Bayern Munich but both will be on their guard against their next opponents, European hopefuls Cologne and Union Berlin, who are hungry for points. Champions Bayern, top of the table on 60 points and four ahead of Dortmund, host Union on Saturday, with the Berliners playing their best season yet.

They are sitting in eighth place and challenging for a European spot, a point behind Cologne, who entertain second-placed Dortmund on Sunday. "Everyone at the start of the season would have signed up to this," Union's Rani Khedira said of their solid run so far. "It is a very comfortable situation for us. We will go (to Munich) to get something out of the game."

Union, who like Cologne had far lower expectations at the start of the season, are not only doing well in the league, they also face RB Leipzig in the German Cup semi-final next month. "So we cannot lean back and say everything is fine, we'll just play it out and enjoy the weather," Khedira said.

Bayern have been far from dominant in recent weeks, having drawn their last two league matches and having won two of their last five. There has also been widespread media speculation regarding the future of the league's top scorer Robert Lewandowski with no talks yet on a contract extension and the Polish striker reportedly unhappy with the situation.

While Union will hope to spring a surprise in Munich, Cologne also have no plans to sit back when they host Dortmund. Cologne, buoyed by last week's Rhine derby win over Bayer Leverkusen, will be without captain Jonas Hector and Florian Kainz, after both players missed training through illness on Wednesday.

They will also be missing Kingsley Schindler, scorer of last week's winning goal, for "private reasons", the club said. Dortmund are in good form, having won four of their last five matches with top striker Erling Haaland, also the subject of intense transfer speculation, returning from injury last week.

"Dortmund are the big favourites but that does not change the intensity our team is expected to show," said Cologne sports director Thomas Kessler. "We will give it all and hope to make it hard for Dortmund. We are always good for a goal and have been solid at the back recently so we hope to get quite a bit out of the game on Sunday," Kessler said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves...

 Global
2
UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesperson

UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesp...

 United Kingdom
3
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine refugees; Pfizer-BioNTech seek U.S. OK for second COVID booster for 65 and older and more

Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine ref...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022