Rugby-France team to face England in the Six Nations

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 17-03-2022 16:39 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 16:39 IST
France coach Fabien Galthie on Thursday named the following team to face England in the Six Nations at the Stade de France on Saturday: 15-Melvyn Jaminet, 14-Damian Penaud, 13-Gael Fickou, 12-Jonathan Danty, 11-Gabin Villiere, 10-Romain Ntamack, 9-Antoine Dupont (captain), 8-Gregory Alldritt, 7-Anthony Jelonch, 6-Francois Cros, 5-Paul Willemse, 4-Cameron Woki, 3-Uini Atonio, 2-Julien Marchand, 1-Cyril Baille

Replacements: 16-Peato Mauvaka, 17-Jean-Baptiste Gros, 18-Mohamed Haouas, 19-Romain Taofifenua, 20-Thibaud Flament, 21-Dylan Cretin, 22-Maxime Lucu, 23-Thomas Ramos

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

