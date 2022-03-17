Rugby-France team to face England in the Six Nations

France coach Fabien Galthie on Thursday named the following team to face England in the Six Nations at the Stade de France on Saturday: 15-Melvyn Jaminet, 14-Damian Penaud, 13-Gael Fickou, 12-Jonathan Danty, 11-Gabin Villiere, 10-Romain Ntamack, 9-Antoine Dupont (captain), 8-Gregory Alldritt, 7-Anthony Jelonch, 6-Francois Cros, 5-Paul Willemse, 4-Cameron Woki, 3-Uini Atonio, 2-Julien Marchand, 1-Cyril Baille

Replacements: 16-Peato Mauvaka, 17-Jean-Baptiste Gros, 18-Mohamed Haouas, 19-Romain Taofifenua, 20-Thibaud Flament, 21-Dylan Cretin, 22-Maxime Lucu, 23-Thomas Ramos

