Left Menu

Premier League: Jota, Firmino fire Liverpool within a point of Man City; Kane breaks Rooney's record in Spurs win at Brighton

Second-half goals from Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino earned Liverpool a 2-0 win at Arsenal that took them within a point of leaders Manchester City in the Premier League.

ANI | London | Updated: 17-03-2022 16:41 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 16:41 IST
Premier League: Jota, Firmino fire Liverpool within a point of Man City; Kane breaks Rooney's record in Spurs win at Brighton
Liverpool vs Arsenal FC (Photo: Twitter/Premier League). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Second-half goals from Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino earned Liverpool a 2-0 win at Arsenal that took them within a point of leaders Manchester City in the Premier League. Liverpool started brightly and it took a strong hand from Aaron Ramsdale to keep out Virgil van Dijk's third-minute header. Arsenal grew in confidence and had good spells of dominance, but a quickfire double shortly after half-time gave Liverpool full control.

Thiago Alcantara's brilliant through-ball played in Jota, who squeezed a shot past Ramsdale at the near post to open the scoring on 54 minutes. Eight minutes later Andrew Robertson chased a loose ball and crossed low for substitute Firmino to finish. A ninth successive league win moves Liverpool on to 69 points. Arsenal stay fourth on 51 points, a point above Manchester United in the top-four race and with two matches in hand.

At Amex Stadium, Harry Kane became the Premier League's all-time top scorer of away goals as Tottenham Hotspur won 2-0 at Brighton and Hove Albion. Kane's second-half strike took his tally on the road to 95, overtaking Wayne Rooney's total of 94.

Spurs had gone ahead on 37 minutes when Dejan Kulusevski's shot took a deflection off Cristian Romero and went in, giving the Argentinian defender his first goal for the club. Kane then got his record-breaking goal in the 57th minute, running on to a through-ball from Rodrigo Bentancur and firing low past Robert Sanchez. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves...

 Global
2
UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesperson

UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesp...

 United Kingdom
3
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine refugees; Pfizer-BioNTech seek U.S. OK for second COVID booster for 65 and older and more

Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine ref...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022