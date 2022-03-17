Left Menu

Inter-University Hockey: Sambalpur, LPU enter last-four stage

Sambalpur University and Lovely Professional University Phagwara secured semi-final berths in the Nehru All-India Inter-University Hockey Tournament here on Thursday.Lovely Professional University logged a 3-1 win over Punjabi University, Patiala after Sambalpur University quelled the challenge of an error-prone Gurunanak Dev University 3-1 in the first match on Thursday.Lovely Professional University with goals from Bhushan Sharma 26th, Dhami Boby Singh 32nd and Hundal Araijeet Singh 38th were all over Punjabi University, Patiala after Michael Topno 25th netted to give some hope early in the quarterfinal tie.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 17-03-2022 18:17 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 18:17 IST
Inter-University Hockey: Sambalpur, LPU enter last-four stage
  • Country:
  • India

Sambalpur University and Lovely Professional University Phagwara secured semi-final berths in the Nehru All-India Inter-University Hockey Tournament here on Thursday.

Lovely Professional University logged a 3-1 win over Punjabi University, Patiala after Sambalpur University quelled the challenge of an error-prone Gurunanak Dev University 3-1 in the first match on Thursday.

Lovely Professional University with goals from Bhushan Sharma (26th), Dhami Boby Singh (32nd) and Hundal Araijeet Singh (38th) were all over Punjabi University, Patiala after Michael Topno (25th) netted to give some hope early in the quarterfinal tie. Earlier, Sambalpur University's charge was led by a 2-goal effort by Nitesh (4th & 59th). Nitesh opened the account in the 4th minute, before Prajukt Nag (43rd) doubled the lead. Gurunanak Dev University pulled one back when Sarabjinder Singh (44th) converted a penalty corner to make it 2-1.

A solo run by Nitesh drew the Amritsar goalkeeper out, but Nitesh in a flash reverse scooped the ball into the goal to seal the game.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves...

 Global
2
UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesperson

UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesp...

 United Kingdom
3
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine refugees; Pfizer-BioNTech seek U.S. OK for second COVID booster for 65 and older and more

Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine ref...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022