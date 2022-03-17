IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant is excited to have me in Delhi Capitals, reveals Rovman Powell

Delhi Capitals' batter Rovman Powell and wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat attended their first practice session with the Delhi franchise ahead of the Indian Premier League 2022 season in Mumbai on Wednesday. Speaking about joining the Delhi Capitals, Powell said, "It's been very good to be in the Delhi Capitals camp. I have heard a lot of good things about this franchise. The players have welcomed me with open arms. I had a chat with Rishabh during the T20 series in Kolkata as well. He told me that he is excited to have me in the Delhi Capitals team."

The DC coaching staff currently comprises Ricky Ponting (Head Coach), Shane Watson (Assistant Coach) Pravin Amre (Assistant Coach), Ajit Agarkar (Assistant Coach) and James Hopes (Bowling Coach). The West Indian added that he is looking forward to working with head coach Ricky Ponting, "As a child I watched Ricky Ponting bat a lot. We know the type of leader he was when he captained the Australian team and I think he is the same type of leader as a coach as well. He is really good and, hopefully, I can learn a thing or two from him."

Wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat said that he is looking to keep things simple this season, "It's amazing to be back in the Delhi camp. I am looking forward to a fantastic season as a unit. It's been good to interact with some of the players during our first training session as well. I am looking to keep things simple and follow my process this season." The IPL 2022 will begin on March 26. Delhi Capitals will take on Mumbai Indians in their first match of the season on March 27. (ANI)

