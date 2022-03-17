Left Menu

Mumbai Indians "welcomes home" rival IPL franchises

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-03-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 18:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The vibrant city of Mumbai and its five-time champions IPL outfit Mumbai Indians have splashed in a hue of colours covering the city, in welcoming the fellow nine franchises.

'The 'WelcomeDilKholKe' billboards, customised to each of the visiting teams, have been set up across key locations in the city,'' the franchise stated in a media release.

A dash of yellow to 'Welcome Chennai Super Kings - Whistle Podu Dil Khol Ke,' while Kolkata Knight Riders are welcomed with their iconic 'Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo Dil Khol Ke slogan'.

''The billboards installed across the city captures the creative expressions of the spirit of Mumbai - the city of dreams which welcomes every individual to its land of opportunity,'' a MI spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

