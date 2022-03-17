Left Menu

T20 Series for Visually Challenged: India beat Bangladesh by 63 runs, will face Pakistan in finals

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 17-03-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 18:31 IST
T20 Series for Visually Challenged: India beat Bangladesh by 63 runs, will face Pakistan in finals
Opener D Venkateshwar Rao smashed a 62-ball 91 as India defeated Bangladesh by 63 runs to set up a summit clash with arch-rivals Pakistan in the Triangular T20 Series for the visually challenged here on Thursday.

Rao hit nine boundaries in his scintillating innings as India put up a challenging total of 185 for 2 after wining the toss and opting to bat.

Chasing 186 to win, Bangladesh could manage just 122 for 6 in their stipulated 20 overs.

India will face Pakistan in the finals on March 19.

Rao was adjudged the Man of the match.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

