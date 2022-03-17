Rugby-Ireland name team to face Scotland in Six Nations

Ireland coach Andy Farrell has named the following team to play Scotland in their Six Nations Championship fixture in Dublin on Saturday. 15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 19 caps

14. Mack Hansen (Connacht) 3 caps 13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 41 caps

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 36 caps 11. James Lowe (Leinster) 11 caps

10. Johnny Sexton (Leinster) 104 caps (captain) 9. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 16 caps

1. Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 115 caps 2. Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 6 caps

3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 56 caps 4. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 29 caps

5. Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 67 caps 6. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 16 caps

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 39 caps 8. Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 26 caps

Replacements 16. Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 25 caps

17. Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 47 caps 18. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 22 caps

19. Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) 4 caps 20. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 83 caps

21. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 95 caps 22. Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 31 caps

23. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 56 caps

