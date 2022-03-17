Left Menu

Rugby-Ireland name team to face Scotland in Six Nations

Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2022 19:09 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 19:09 IST
Ireland coach Andy Farrell has named the following team to play Scotland in their Six Nations Championship fixture in Dublin on Saturday. 15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 19 caps

14. Mack Hansen (Connacht) 3 caps 13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 41 caps

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 36 caps 11. James Lowe (Leinster) 11 caps

10. Johnny Sexton (Leinster) 104 caps (captain) 9. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 16 caps

1. Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 115 caps 2. Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 6 caps

3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 56 caps 4. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 29 caps

5. Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 67 caps 6. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 16 caps

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 39 caps 8. Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 26 caps

Replacements 16. Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 25 caps

17. Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 47 caps 18. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 22 caps

19. Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) 4 caps 20. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 83 caps

21. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 95 caps 22. Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 31 caps

23. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 56 caps

