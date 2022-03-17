Luke Wright to step down as Sussex T20 Captain

Luke Wright will step down as Sussex Sharks T20 captain ahead of the 2022 season, the English club announced. After seven seasons leading the Sharks, Luke approached the Club requesting to step down as captain to allow him to concentrate on his individual performances. "The Club are naturally disappointed by Luke's request but respect his decision after 104 T20 games in charge," Sussex in a statement said.

Wright, who first joined Sussex in 2004, is the leading domestic T20 run-scorer in England and will continue to ply his trade for the Sharks in 2022 and 2023. After making the difficult decision Luke Wright said, "It has been a huge honour to captain Sussex, the club I love so much, however, I feel it is the right time to step down. I will continue to give my all to help Sussex as I have over so many years."

Rob Andrew CEO said, "We respect Luke's decision to step down as captain and we will work with him to move forward and focus on the future with his successor at the helm." "Luke has been a fantastic captain, leading the team to the knockout stages of the T20 Blast in five of his seven seasons as captain, including two finals day appearance in 2018 and 2021. The experience and knowledge he will be able to share with his successor will be invaluable," he added.

The Club will announce Luke's successor ahead of this season's T20 Vitality Blast. (ANI)

