Amandeep keeps Pranavi at bay to win 5th leg of Hero WPGT

Riding on her back nine, Amandeep Drall carded a three-under 69 in the final round to emerge champions in the fifth leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour here on Thursday.

Even as Pranavi, who has won twice this season, turned in the week’s best round of a bogey-free 67, Amandeep (69) drilled four birdies against one bogey to coast to a comfortable 2-shot win and take her first title of the season. Amandeep had three birdies and three bogeys on the front nine and overall, she had as many as seven birdies against four bogeys for a creditable 69.

Amandeep aggregated 1-under 215 during her wire-to-wire win and was the only player in the field to finish with under par total.

Pranavi, who had 75-75 on the first two days, was in great form with five birdies and no bogeys in her 67.

Jahanvi Bakshi, who was in the fray till the end of the front nine, put herself out of reckoning with four bogeys against two birdies on the back nine in her card of 73, and finished third at 4-over 220.

Gaurika Bishnoi (71), after an early birdie on second, had a hat-trick of birdies at the end of the front nine, but she also gave away a double bogey and another bogey. She was fourth, while Hitaashee Bakshi (72) was fifth after two birdies and two bogeys on the final day.

After two tough days with 78-79, Vani Kapoor shot 1-under 71, which was one of the four under-par scores of the day. She finished sixth.

Amateur Nishna Patel (75), Neha Tripathi (76) and Astha Madan (78) were Tied-ninth while Saaniya Sharma and Trimann Saluja were Tied-10th. Ridhima Dilawari was 12th.

Pranavi stayed on top of the Hero Order of Merit with Rs.4,88,500, Jahanvi was second with Rs.4,18,000 and Gaurika Bishnoi (Rs.4,02,000) was third.

