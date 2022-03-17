Left Menu

IMF staff to visit Tunisia for talks on possible financing program this month

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-03-2022 20:03 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 20:03 IST
An small team of International Monetary Fund staff will visit Tunisia later this month for further discussions about a possible IMF-supported financing program, the global lender said on Thursday, citing good progress in discussions to date.

IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice said the visit came after several months of consultations with Tunisian authorities on their request for a fund-supported program.

"A small staff team from the IMF plans to visit Tunisia for further discussions with the authorities later this month ... to build on what I would characterize as the good progress that has been made in understanding their reform policies," he said.

