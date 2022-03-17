FACTBOX-Soccer-List of confirmed bidders to buy Chelsea

Following is a list of confirmed bidders that have announced they will seek to buy English soccer club Chelsea after Russian team owner Roman Abramovich was hit by UK government sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. MUHSIN BAYRAK

Turkish businessman Muhsin Bayrak said his company was preparing to submit a bid for Chelsea, adding that he would need the blessing of sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich for any deal. Bayrak said he had 1 billion pounds in cash available and could take out loans if a larger amount was needed.

NICK CANDY British property developer Nick Candy, a Chelsea supporter since childhood, said he was interested in making a bid for the club.

Sky News reported a central part of Candy's pitch to buy Chelsea was the proposal to offer a seat to fans on the board and he was in talks with financiers about joining his bid ahead of a deadline for offers at the end of the week. He will also offer short-term funding if Chelsea face a cash crunch, the report added.

Candy will be joined by a familiar face to Chelsea fans as former player and manager Gianluca Vialli said he was working with the British property developer on his proposal. SEBASTIAN COE

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe has joined a consortium including former Liverpool chairman Martin Broughton that hopes to buy Chelsea. "I am certain Sir Martin is the right man to lead Chelsea Football Club into its next chapter," Coe said in a statement to British media.

THE RICKETTS FAMILY AND KEN GRIFFIN The owners of U.S. baseball team the Chicago Cubs, the Ricketts family, have teamed up with Citadel founder Ken Griffin to work on a bid to buy Chelsea, a spokesperson for Griffin said.

They have formed an investment group which is set to make a formal offer for the London club on Friday. Reuters has been told the bid does not involve Citadel, the hedge fund business, only Griffin.

HANSJOERG WYSS Swiss business tycoon Hansjoerg Wyss is interested in acquiring Chelsea, Swiss newspaper Blick reported.

In a video on its website, Blick said Wyss told it he "remained interested in spite of the new circumstances", after sanctions imposed against Abramovich put the sale process on hold. (Compiled by Anita Kobylinska in Gdansk Editing by Toby Davis)

