Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar wins men's Air Rifle T2 trial

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar won gold in the men's 10m Air Rifle T2 event at the ongoing National Shooting trials, here on Thursday.

Tomar, who had earlier won silver in the men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions (3P) T1 trial, overcame fellow Olympian and Air Force man Deepak Kumar 17-11, in a keenly contested gold medal match.

Senior shooter Kumar shot 631.6 to finish third in qualifications, while Tomar was a spot behind with score of 629.9. They met again in the four-man bronze medal round after coming through their semi-finals, where Deepak again topped the table with 42.5 to Tomar's 40.5, setting up the gold medal clash where the latter turned the tables on the former.

Maddineni Umamahesh of Andhra also had a good day, making it to the final stages of the senior event as well as winning the junior men's 10m Air Rifle T2 trials with a 17-9 win over Madhya Pradesh's Avinash Yadav.

Indian teams for the upcoming World Cup in Baku and Junior World Cup in Suhl will be selected on the basis of these trials.

