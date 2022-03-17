Soccer-England call up Palace defender Guehi for friendly fixtures

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi has been called up to the England squad for the first time for this month's friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast, the FA said on Thursday. England will play Switzerland on March 26 and Ivory Coast on March 29 at Wembley Stadium.

Former Chelsea player Guehi was the only new name in manager Gareth Southgate's first England squad of the year -- a reward for an excellent season with the London club. "It's fantastic to be called up to be a part of it. I'm just really proud," the Ivory Coast born 21-year-old said.

"I just looked at my phone like I always do (after training) and I got a message pop up from England saying: 'You've been called up to the seniors.' It's just a great feeling." He will join Palace team mate Conor Gallagher, on loan from Chelsea, who made his England debut in the 10-0 win against Andorra in England's last game.

There were some notable absentees from Southgate's squad with Manchester United duo Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho both left out, as was Manchester City defender Kyle Walker while injuries ruled out Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell and Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips. Southgate said Guehi's consistency has impressed him.

"He's had a really consistent season -- really impressed on and off the ball," he said. In the biggest games he has been very calm. He's a junior World Cup winner." On Walker's omission, he added it was purely to look at some other options. "We know all there is to know about Kyle. He's a very important player and he'll be back with us in June."

While there was no place for Sancho or Rashford, their United team mate Harry Maguire maintained his place despite criticism of his performances of late. "He's one of our best centre backs," Southgate said.

After the club season concludes, Gareth Southgate's side will then play in the UEFA Nations League in June where they are in a group with Germany, Italy and Hungary. England have already qualified for the 2022 World Cup and will use the friendlies as preparation for the tournament in Qatar which begins in November.

Squad: Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Coady (Wolves), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Ben White (Arsenal) Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Declan Rice (West Ham), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

Forwards: Tammy Abraham (AS Roma), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)