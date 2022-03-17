Cricket-Stokes blasts his way to 89 as England take iron grip on second test

England's rampaging Ben Stokes smashed West Indies spinner Veerasammy Permaul and fast bowler Alzarri Joseph around the ground to move within sight of his century as the tourists took an iron grip on the second test in Barbados on Thursday. After a cautious start to the day against the second new ball, Stokes switched into his best Twenty20-style form on day two at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, scoring at more than two runs a ball for much of the session.

Almost before the pro-England crowd had rubbed the sleep form their eyes, the visitors had scored 125 runs without losing a wicket in the morning session to advance to 369 for three. Stokes was 89, off 92 balls, which included four sixes and 11 fours, while first day century-maker Joe Root was on 151.

Root happily ceded the spotlight to Stokes, who brought up his half century with his second towering six off Permaul, before giving Alzarri equally harsh treatment. Stokes at one stage smashed Joseph's efforts for three consecutive boundaries, before hoisting a six back over the bowler's head, making it 20 runs in all from the over.

The all-rounder advanced from 23 to 89 in 37 balls and West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite waited too long to stem the tide. He eventually threw the ball just before lunch to wily Jason Holder, who sent down a series of slow deliveries that put the brakes on the scoring.

Brathwaite then brought himself in for a tidy final over before lunch, although the damage had already been done. The session all but eliminated West Indies from any realistic chance of winning the test, an England win or a draw being the most likely outcomes.

"I thought there was some muddled thinking from the West Indies, not only their fielding but also the way they executed their bowling," said former England bowler Steve Harmison in the TV commentary.

