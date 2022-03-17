Left Menu

Soccer-Hertha's new coach Magath tests positive for COVID-19

New Hertha Berlin coach Felix Magath has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not make a return to the Bundesliga against on Hoffenheim on Saturday, the Bundesliga club said. He is doing well and is almost asymptomatic," the club said. Hertha are in 17th place after having failed to win any of their last nine league matches.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 17-03-2022 22:12 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 22:12 IST
Soccer-Hertha's new coach Magath tests positive for COVID-19
  • Country:
  • Germany

New Hertha Berlin coach Felix Magath has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not make a return to the Bundesliga against on Hoffenheim on Saturday, the Bundesliga club said. Magath was named coach last week, succeeding Tayfun Korkut, and becoming their third coach of the season, a decade after his last job in the Bundesliga.

"Our head coach Felix Magath today tested positive for corona. So he will not be available for training or matches at the moment. He is doing well and is almost asymptomatic," the club said. Hertha are in 17th place after having failed to win any of their last nine league matches.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves...

 Global
2
UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesperson

UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesp...

 United Kingdom
3
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
4
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022