Soccer-Spain forward Oyarzabal doubt for World Cup after ACL tear

Spain and Real Sociedad forward Mikel Oyarzabal is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in training, the LaLiga club said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2022 23:13 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 23:12 IST
Spain and Real Sociedad forward Mikel Oyarzabal is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in training, the LaLiga club said on Thursday. An ACL tear can take from six to nine months to recover from, meaning Oyarzabal could miss out on being fit to feature in the World Cup in Qatar in November-December.

"Mikel Oyarzabal has suffered a torsion of ligaments in his left knee in training this morning," Sociedad said in a statement. "In the image tests carried out, a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament can be seen. He will undergo surgery in the coming weeks."

The 24-year-old is regarded as one of the best prospects in the country. He has scored 15 goals in 33 games in all competitions this season for the Basque club, who led the LaLiga standings for the first two months of the campaign.

