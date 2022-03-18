Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Rafa smashes Opelka, Kecmanovic shocks Berrettini at Indian Wells

Rafa Nadal toppled big-serving American Reilly Opelka 7-6(3) 7-6(5) to remain perfect on the year while unseeded Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic stunned world number six Matteo Berrettini 6-3 6-7(5) 6-4 in the fourth round of Indian Wells on Wednesday. Despite Opelka's serve reaching speeds as high as 147 miles per hour, the Spaniard was the better in their rallies, dictating points and eliciting errors from the baseline.

NHL roundup: Lightning beat Kraken to cap 3-3-0 trip

Victor Hedman scored a pair of power-play goals as the Tampa Bay Lightning wrapped up a six-game trip with a 4-1 victory against the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday night. Nikita Kucherov and Anthony Cirelli also scored and Steven Stamkos, playing in his 900th career game, had three assists for the Lightning, who went 3-3-0 on the trip. Tampa Bay goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy made 24 saves.

Tennis-Halep downs Martic, faces Swiatek in Indian Wells semi-finals

Simona Halep took less than an hour to breeze past Petra Martic 6-1 6-1 on Wednesday and reach the semi-finals of the WTA Indian Wells tournament for the fourth time, while Iga Swiatek also advanced in style dismantling Madison Keys. Halep went up a break at 2-1 in the opening set after her opponent double-faulted, and the Romanian reeled off the next six games behind confident groundstrokes and precise serving.

Golf-Smith eyes maiden major win at Masters after Players triumph

Australian Cameron Smith will head to the Masters fresh and confident as he hunts a major maiden win after claiming the biggest victory of his career at the Players Championship this week. Content his game is in exactly the right place, Smith will rest at his Florida base and enjoy quality time with visiting Australian relatives before heading to Augusta for the April 7-10 tournament.

Tennis-Sakkari and Badosa set up semi-final clash at Indian Wells

Maria Sakkari overcame an early deficit to beat Elena Rybakina 7-5 6-4 and will face Paula Badosa in an intriguing Indian Wells semi-final on Friday after the defending champion crushed Veronika Kudermetova 6-3 6-2. Greek Sakkari clawed her way back from 4-1 down in the first set with help from 20 unforced errors by her Kazakh opponent and seized the momentum for good in the second set when she saved four break points to take a 2-0 lead.

Olympic medallist who fled Belarus forced into exile again as Ukraine attacked

After bolting to Ukraine to escape political persecution in her native Belarus, Olympic swimmer Aliaksandra Herasimenia never thought she would again be forced to flee, this time to save her family from Russian attack. Herasimenia, a three-time Olympic medallist, found herself among thousands of Ukrainians massing at the border with Poland as Russian troops advanced on Kyiv.

NBA roundup: Stephen Curry injured in Warriors' loss to Celtics

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown scored 26 points apiece and the Boston Celtics' defense suffocated the Warriors well before Golden State lost Stephen Curry to a foot injury in the second quarter of a 110-88 nationally televised blowout Wednesday in San Francisco. Marcus Smart chipped in with 20 points for the Celtics, who held Golden State to a season-low 32 points in the first half. Boston earned its sixth win in seven games.

Basketball-WNBA works with U.S. trying to get All-Star Griner freed from Russian prison

The WNBA said on Thursday it was working with the U.S. government to get All-Star Brittney Griner freed from a Russian prison after the TASS news agency said her detention for possession of vape cartridges containing hash oil was extended until May 19. TASS said the Khimkinsky court of the Moscow region ruled to detain the 31-year-old Griner, who was arrested last month, for at least two more months.

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin claims fourth overall World Cup title

Mikaela Shiffrin claimed the overall World Cup title with two races to spare when she took second place in the final super-G of the season in Courchevel, France, on Thursday. The American opened an unassailable 236-point lead at the top of the standings over second-place Petra Vlhova of Slovakia, who finished in 17th place outside the points.

Tennis-Davis Cup Finals group stage set for Bologna, Glasgow, Hamburg, Malaga

Four cities -- Bologna, Glasgow, Hamburg and Malaga -- will host the group stage for this year's Davis Cup Finals as the International Tennis Federation (ITF) confirmed another tweak to the format of its historic team event. The 2022 Finals will see 16 nations compete in groups based in each of the four cities from Sept 14-18 with eight teams going forward to the finals from Nov. 23-27 in a fifth city which is yet to be announced.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)