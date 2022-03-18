Sports News Roundup: NFL transaction roundup: Bills release WR Cole Beasley; Tennis-Kyrgios apologizes for outburst after Indian Wells loss to Nadal and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL transaction roundup: Bills release WR Cole Beasley

The Buffalo Bills released wide receiver Cole Beasley on Thursday after three seasons. The Bills had granted Beasley permission to seek a trade earlier this month. He was entering the final season of a four-year, $29 million deal signed in 2019.

Tennis-Kyrgios apologizes for outburst after Indian Wells loss to Nadal

Australian Nick Kyrgios apologized for losing his temper after his defeat at the hands of Rafa Nadal at Indian Wells and for smashing his racket into the ground, which then bounced and nearly struck a ball boy. The ball boy was able to duck out of the way and Kyrgios was then booed by some in the crowd following his 7-6(0) 5-7 6-4 loss to Spaniard Nadal on Thursday.

Tennis-Halep downs Martic, faces Swiatek in Indian Wells semi-finals

Simona Halep took less than an hour to breeze past Petra Martic 6-1 6-1 on Wednesday and reach the semi-finals of the WTA Indian Wells tournament for the fourth time, while Iga Swiatek also advanced in style dismantling Madison Keys. Halep went up a break at 2-1 in the opening set after her opponent double-faulted, and the Romanian reeled off the next six games behind confident groundstrokes and precise serving.

Tennis-Sakkari and Badosa set up a semi-final clash at Indian Wells

Maria Sakkari overcame an early deficit to beat Elena Rybakina 7-5 6-4 and will face Paula Badosa in an intriguing Indian Wells semi-final on Friday after the defending champion crushed Veronika Kudermetova 6-3 6-2. Greek Sakkari clawed her way back from 4-1 down in the first set with help from 20 unforced errors by her Kazakh opponent and seized the momentum for good in the second set when she saved four break points to take a 2-0 lead.

Tennis-Nadal beats Kyrgios in thriller at Indian Wells, electric Alcaraz ousts Norrie

Rafa Nadal dug deep to beat mercurial wildcard Nick Kyrgios 7-6(0) 5-7 6-4 in a blockbuster quarter-final match that lived up to the hype at Indian Wells on Thursday and set up a clash with teenage compatriot Carlos Alcaraz for a spot in the final. Despite not playing his best, the Nadal managed to deliver in the match's biggest moments and maintain his composure as his opponent threw his racket and jawed with the chair umpire, fans and himself.

Spring training roundup: Red Sox rout Twins in opener

Bobby Dalbec hit a two-run homer in a four-run first inning as the Boston Red Sox opened Grapefruit League play with a 14-1 rout of the Minnesota Twins on Thursday in Fort Myers, Fla. Elih Marrero added a three-run double for Boston in the eighth inning, and Nick Sogard's two-run double capped that six-run frame. Jeter Downs earlier stole home as part of a double steal.

Basketball-WNBA works with U.S. trying to get All-Star Griner freed from Russian prison

The WNBA said on Thursday it was working with the U.S. government to get All-Star Brittney Griner freed from a Russian prison after the TASS news agency said her detention for possession of vape cartridges containing hash oil was extended until May 19. TASS said the Khimkinsky court of the Moscow region ruled to detain the 31-year-old Griner, who was arrested last month, for at least two more months. Griner plays in Russia during the WNBA's winter off-season.

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin claims fourth overall World Cup title

Mikaela Shiffrin claimed the overall World Cup title with two races to spare when she took second place in the final super-G of the season in Courchevel, France, on Thursday. The American opened an unassailable 236-point lead at the top of the standings over second-place Petra Vlhova of Slovakia, who finished in 17th place outside the points.

Tennis-Davis Cup Finals group stage set for Bologna, Glasgow, Hamburg, Malaga

Four cities -- Bologna, Glasgow, Hamburg and Malaga -- will host the group stage for this year's Davis Cup Finals as the International Tennis Federation (ITF) confirmed another tweak to the format of its historic team event. The 2022 Finals will see 16 nations compete in groups based in each of the four cities from Sept 14-18 with eight teams going forward to the finals from Nov. 23-27 in a fifth city which is yet to be announced.

Swimming-Thomas becomes first trans woman to win NCAA title

University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas became the first transgender NCAA champion in Division I history after winning the women's 500-yard freestyle in Atlanta. Thomas beat Virginia's Emma Weyant by 1.75 seconds with a time of four minutes and 33.24 seconds on Thursday, falling short of Katie Ledecky's NCAA record time of 4:24.06.

(With inputs from agencies.)