MS Dhoni's agricultural farm in Ranchi opened for visitors on occasion of Holi

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's agricultural farm, 'Eeja' has been opened for common visitors for three days on the occasion of Holi. Dhoni's farm 'Eeja' is located in Ranchi, Jharkhand and has been spread on 43 acres, with strawberry, capsicum, dragon fruit, watermelon, muskmelon, peas and another vegetable are currently being cultivated in the farm.

"On the occasion of Holi, we have decided to open the farm for three days so that people can see and learn how the growing is done and agricultural knowledge can be spread," Raushan Kumar, Agricultural Advisor to MS Dhoni told ANI. "Over here, we have implemented the integrated farming system in which all agriculture-related components can be avail in this farm. Like dairy, poultry, fisheries, agricultural and soon we will also be including bee-keeping and mushrooms," he added.

The Agricultural Advisor further said that, in these three days, people can pluck and take fresh vegetables directly from the farms. "The visitors are allowed to pluck fresh vegetables directly from the farm. To encourage people, we are giving an extra strawberry box free on the purchase of one box," said the Agricultural Advisor.

On the other hand, visitors could be seen enjoying their visit to the farm, as they got to know more about agriculture and taste fresh vegetables from Dhoni's farm. "I really enjoyed my visit to 'Eeja' farm as it is so huge and has a variety of vegetables and fruits. I got to know a lot about agriculture and farming. I tasted peas, capsicum, strawberry over here and it was really fresh and good," a visitor said. (ANI)

