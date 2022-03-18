Left Menu

Virat Kohli extend wishes to people on Holi

India star batter Virat Kohli on Friday shared his greetings to the people on the occasion of Holi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2022 11:43 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 11:43 IST
Virat Kohli extend wishes to people on Holi
India batter Virat Kohli (Image: BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India star batter Virat Kohli on Friday shared his greetings to the people on the occasion of Holi. Taking to his Twitter, Virat wrote, "May the spirit of this festival fill our lives with happiness and peace. Happy Holi to all."

Former India batter and current National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief VVS Laxman wished love and prosperity to everyone. "May the colours of Holi spread peace, happiness, love and prosperity all around. Wishing you a blessed and #HappyHoli," tweeted Laxman.

"A very Happy Holi to all my friends. Stay colourful, stay happy," tweeted former India batter Irfan Pathan in Hindi. Marking the onset of the spring season, Holi is a festival of colours, symbolic of joy and victory of good over evil.

Even though Holi is a predominantly Hindu festival, it is celebrated by people of other faiths as well. It marks the arrival of the spring harvest season in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States
2
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Illumina launches multiple-gene test to spot rare treatable cancers; Colombia's Duque opens gene bank for long-term crop conservation and more

Science News Roundup: Illumina launches multiple-gene test to spot rare trea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022