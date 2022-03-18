Left Menu

Soccer-Thailand to host group matches in Asian Champions League

The 2022 Asian Champions League's Group J fixtures will be held in Buriram, Thailand, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Friday. Saudi Arabia were previously confirmed as hosts for all five groups in the western half of the competition, which is scheduled to begin on April 7. The group phase in this year's Asian Champions League is being played in centralised biosecure bubbles to limit travel due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Soccer-Thailand to host group matches in Asian Champions League

The 2022 Asian Champions League's Group J fixtures will be held in Buriram, Thailand, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Friday. The group features China's Shanghai Port, Kitchee SC from Hong Kong, Vissel Kobe of Japan and Chiangrai United from Thailand, with games scheduled to take place from April 16-May 1.

Group F will also be staged in Buriram, while Group G will be held in Bangkok. Ho Chi Minh and Johor Bahru will host Group H and Group I ties, respectively. Saudi Arabia were previously confirmed as hosts for all five groups in the western half of the competition, which is scheduled to begin on April 7.

The group phase in this year's Asian Champions League is being played in centralised biosecure bubbles to limit travel due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

