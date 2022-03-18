Left Menu

Soccer-Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold faces weeks out with hamstring injury

Not good news, we'll see how long that takes," Klopp told a news conference ahead of Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final against Nottingham Forest. Klopp said that forward Mohamed Salah was still feeling the effects of a foot injury he picked up against Brighton & Hove Albion this month.

Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2022 16:15 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 15:40 IST
Trent Alexander-Arnold Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold will be out for a few weeks with a hamstring issue that will rule him out of England's games against Switzerland and Ivory Coast this month, manager Juergen Klopp said on Friday. "Trent is out with a hamstring (injury) so he can't be part of the England squad as well. Not good news, we'll see how long that takes," Klopp told a news conference ahead of Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final against Nottingham Forest.

Klopp said that forward Mohamed Salah was still feeling the effects of a foot injury he picked up against Brighton & Hove Albion this month. "Mo felt his foot again a little bit after the game (against Arsenal on Wednesday) so we have to see what we do with that and on top of that there are some bits and bobs, so we have to wait."

