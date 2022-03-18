Soccer-Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold faces weeks out with hamstring injury

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold will be out for a few weeks with a hamstring issue that will rule him out of England's games against Switzerland and Ivory Coast this month, manager Juergen Klopp said on Friday. "Trent is out with a hamstring (injury) so he can't be part of the England squad as well. Not good news, we'll see how long that takes," Klopp told a news conference ahead of Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final against Nottingham Forest.

Klopp said that forward Mohamed Salah was still feeling the effects of a foot injury he picked up against Brighton & Hove Albion this month. "Mo felt his foot again a little bit after the game (against Arsenal on Wednesday) so we have to see what we do with that and on top of that there are some bits and bobs, so we have to wait."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)