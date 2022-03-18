Soccer-Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold faces weeks out with hamstring injury

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold will be out for a few weeks with a hamstring issue that will rule him out of England's games against Switzerland and Ivory Coast this month, manager Juergen Klopp said on Friday.

Alexander-Arnold has been a vital player for the Premier League side this season with two goals and 17 assists from 35 games in all competitions and Klopp said his potential replacement James Milner was still unwell. "Trent is out with a hamstring (injury) so he can't be part of the England squad as well. Not good news, we'll see how long that takes," Klopp told a news conference ahead of Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final against Nottingham Forest.

"We'll see how long it'll take, but of course to replace Trent is difficult, but it's possible. We have James Milner and Joe Gomez... theoretically we can change the system as well so we have a couple of options. "Trent is very influential but in the past when Milner had to step in he did incredibly well, he just has to be available, but how he'll be for Sunday I don't know at the moment. If he isn't available we can look at a young solution."

Klopp said that forward Mohamed Salah was still feeling the effects of a foot injury that he picked up in the league match against Brighton & Hove Albion this month. Salah came off the bench in Liverpool's 2-0 victory against Arsenal on Wednesday.

"Mo felt his foot again a little bit after the game so we have to see what we do with that and on top of that there's some bits and bobs, so we have to wait," Klopp said. "It's always like this. I want to have a team at Nottingham that's fresh enough physically and mentally and really is going for it.

"If we rotate -- and I really don't know at the moment -- then it's just to have the best team possible for this specific game on the pitch."

