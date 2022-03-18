Soccer-Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draw

Following is the Champions League draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals, held in Nyon on Friday. Quarter-final 1: Chelsea v Real Madrid

Quarter-final 2: Manchester City v Atletico Madrid Quarter-final 3: Villarreal v Bayern Munich

Quarter-final 4: Benfica v Liverpool Semi-final 1: Manchester City/Atletico Madrid v Chelsea/Real Madrid

Semi-final 2: Benfica/Liverpool v Villarreal/Bayern Munich * Team drawn first will play the first leg at home.

SCHEDULE Quarter-finals

First legs: April 5-6 Second legs: April 12-13

Semi-finals First legs: April 26-27

Second legs: May 3-4 Final

May 28 at the Stade de France, Paris

