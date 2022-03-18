Inter-varsity hockey: Pune takes on Sambalpur in final

Savitribai Phule Pune University made it to their maiden final and will meet former champions Sambalpur University in the Nehru All-India Inter-University Hockey Tournament.

In the semi-finals, Pune University defeated Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal (VBSP) University, Jaunpur 4-3 via the shootout after playing out an exciting 2-2 draw.

Pune University began on the backfoot as VBSP University began attacking early. However, after holding out, Pune University conceded a goal when Vejendra Singh (17th) converted a penalty corner.

In the second half, Amit Yadav (36th) doubled the lead and made it 2-0 for VBSP.

Pune University fought bravely. Venkatesh Kenche (40th) gave the home side hope, scoring from a direct penalty-corner that beat goalkeeper Prateek Nigam to make it 2-1.

Pune University equalised through Rohan Patil (51st) off a penalty corner to make it 2-2.

In the shoot-out, Pune University had Taleb Shah, Harish Shindgi, Ganesh Patil, Raies Mujawar convert their attempts.

Later, Sambalpur University downed Lovely Professional University 3-2.

Sambalpur University had Nabin Kujur (3rd) give them the lead, converting a penalty corner, which later was increased by Matiyas Dang (25th, 26th) to lead 3-0. Lovely University pulled two goals back through Balkar Singh (28th) and Araijeet Singh (30th) but that wasn't enough.

