Left Menu

Inter-varsity hockey: Pune takes on Sambalpur in final

However, after holding out, Pune University conceded a goal when Vejendra Singh 17th converted a penalty corner.In the second half, Amit Yadav 36th doubled the lead and made it 2-0 for VBSP.Pune University fought bravely. Lovely University pulled two goals back through Balkar Singh 28th and Araijeet Singh 30th but that wasnt enough.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 18-03-2022 17:53 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 17:53 IST
Inter-varsity hockey: Pune takes on Sambalpur in final
  • Country:
  • India

Savitribai Phule Pune University made it to their maiden final and will meet former champions Sambalpur University in the Nehru All-India Inter-University Hockey Tournament.

In the semi-finals, Pune University defeated Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal (VBSP) University, Jaunpur 4-3 via the shootout after playing out an exciting 2-2 draw.

Pune University began on the backfoot as VBSP University began attacking early. However, after holding out, Pune University conceded a goal when Vejendra Singh (17th) converted a penalty corner.

In the second half, Amit Yadav (36th) doubled the lead and made it 2-0 for VBSP.

Pune University fought bravely. Venkatesh Kenche (40th) gave the home side hope, scoring from a direct penalty-corner that beat goalkeeper Prateek Nigam to make it 2-1.

Pune University equalised through Rohan Patil (51st) off a penalty corner to make it 2-2.

In the shoot-out, Pune University had Taleb Shah, Harish Shindgi, Ganesh Patil, Raies Mujawar convert their attempts.

Later, Sambalpur University downed Lovely Professional University 3-2.

Sambalpur University had Nabin Kujur (3rd) give them the lead, converting a penalty corner, which later was increased by Matiyas Dang (25th, 26th) to lead 3-0. Lovely University pulled two goals back through Balkar Singh (28th) and Araijeet Singh (30th) but that wasn't enough.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States
2
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
3
Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', marriage far off

Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', ...

 Japan
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022