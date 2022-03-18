Inter-varsity hockey: Pune takes on Sambalpur in final
However, after holding out, Pune University conceded a goal when Vejendra Singh 17th converted a penalty corner.In the second half, Amit Yadav 36th doubled the lead and made it 2-0 for VBSP.Pune University fought bravely. Lovely University pulled two goals back through Balkar Singh 28th and Araijeet Singh 30th but that wasnt enough.
- Country:
- India
Savitribai Phule Pune University made it to their maiden final and will meet former champions Sambalpur University in the Nehru All-India Inter-University Hockey Tournament.
In the semi-finals, Pune University defeated Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal (VBSP) University, Jaunpur 4-3 via the shootout after playing out an exciting 2-2 draw.
Pune University began on the backfoot as VBSP University began attacking early. However, after holding out, Pune University conceded a goal when Vejendra Singh (17th) converted a penalty corner.
In the second half, Amit Yadav (36th) doubled the lead and made it 2-0 for VBSP.
Pune University fought bravely. Venkatesh Kenche (40th) gave the home side hope, scoring from a direct penalty-corner that beat goalkeeper Prateek Nigam to make it 2-1.
Pune University equalised through Rohan Patil (51st) off a penalty corner to make it 2-2.
In the shoot-out, Pune University had Taleb Shah, Harish Shindgi, Ganesh Patil, Raies Mujawar convert their attempts.
Later, Sambalpur University downed Lovely Professional University 3-2.
Sambalpur University had Nabin Kujur (3rd) give them the lead, converting a penalty corner, which later was increased by Matiyas Dang (25th, 26th) to lead 3-0. Lovely University pulled two goals back through Balkar Singh (28th) and Araijeet Singh (30th) but that wasn't enough.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- VBSP) University
- Savitribai Phule Pune University
- Sambalpur University
- Araijeet Singh
- Harish Shindgi
- Rohan Patil
- Balkar Singh
- Lovely University
- Vejendra Singh
- Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal
- Jaunpur 4-3
- Pune University
- Nabin Kujur
- Amit Yadav
- Prateek Nigam
- VBSP University
- Venkatesh Kenche
- Taleb Shah
- Ganesh
- Matiyas Dang
ALSO READ
Kerala Congress (B) to engage in charity works for poor, says MLA K B Ganesh Kumar
Congress going to form Govt in Uttarakhand by winning about 45 seats, says Ganesh Godiyal
Goa Governor administers oath to MLA-elect Ganesh Gaonkar as pro-tem Speaker ahead of Assembly session.
Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd ventures into Ethanol and ENA at Nasik
Ganesh Gaonkar sworn in as pro-tem Speaker of Goa Assembly