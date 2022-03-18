Left Menu

Soccer-Teze wins surprise call-up to Dutch squad

Jordan Teze has been handed a first call-up and Hans Hateboer added to the Netherlands squad as coach Louis van Gaal on Friday finalised his selection for this month’s friendlies against Denmark and Germany.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 18-03-2022 18:06 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 18:06 IST
Soccer-Teze wins surprise call-up to Dutch squad
  • Country:
  • Guyana

Jordan Teze has been handed a first call-up and Hans Hateboer added to the Netherlands squad as coach Louis van Gaal on Friday finalised his selection for this month’s friendlies against Denmark and Germany. PSV Eindhoven defender Teze, 22, is a surprise inclusion in the 28-man squad while Atalanta right back Hateboer has not played for the Dutch in the last two years.

“I have picked a large squad for this training camp because our preparations for the World Cup in Qatar begin in earnest next week,” said Van Gaal. “I would also like to try another system of playing and so I want to involve as many players as possible.”

The Dutch host Denmark on March 26 and Germany three days later, both at Amsterdam’s Johan Cruyff Arena. Squad:

Goalkeepers: Joel Drommel (PSV Eindhoven), Mark Flekken (SC Freiburg), Tim Krul (Norwich City) Defenders: Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Daley Blind (Ajax Amsterdam), Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus), Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan), Hans Hateboer (Atalanta), Tyrell Malacia (Feyenoord Rotterdam), Jordan Teze (PSV Eindhoven), Jurrien Timber (Ajax Amsterdam), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Owen Wijndal (AZ Alkmaar)

Midfielders: Jordy Clasie (AZ Almaar), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Davy Klaassen (Ajax Amsterdam), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta), Guus Til (Feyenoord Rotterdam), Georginio Wijnaldum (Paris St-Germain) Forwards: Steven Berghuis (Ajax Amsterdam), Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham Hotspur), Memphis Depay (Barcelona), Cody Gakpo (PSV Eindhoven), Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal), Noa Lang (Club Brugge), Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund), Wout Weghorst (Burnley). (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States
2
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
3
Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', marriage far off

Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', ...

 Japan
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022