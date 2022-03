Soccer-Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draw

Following is the Europa League draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals, held in Nyon on Friday. Quarter-final 1: RB Leipzig vs Atalanta

Quarter-final 2: Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona Quarter-final 3: West Ham United vs Olympique Lyonnais

Quarter-final 4: SC Braga vs Rangers Semi-final 1: RB Leipzig/Atalanta vs SC Braga/Rangers

Semi-final 2: West Ham United/Olympique Lyonnais vs Eintracht Frankfurt/Barcelona * Team drawn first will play the first leg at home.

SCHEDULE Quarter-finals

First leg: April 7 Second leg: April 14

Semi-finals First leg: April 28

Second leg: May 5 Final

May 18 at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, Seville

