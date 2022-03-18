Soccer-Barcelona to face Frankfurt in Europa quarters, West Ham get Lyon

Former European champions Barcelona were drawn against German side Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarter-finals of the second-tier Europa League on Friday while West Ham United face a tough challenge against Olympique Lyonnais.

Barcelona beat Napoli and Galatasaray in the previous rounds under new coach Xavi Hernandez while Frankfurt eliminated Real Betis in a tense tie that went to extra time in the second leg. The two German sides avoided each other after RB Leipzig were drawn against Italian side Atalanta.

Leipzig did not play the last round after their opponent Spartak Moscow were thrown out of the competition by European soccer governing body UEFA due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. West Ham, who beat former champions Sevilla in the last round, are eyeing their first European trophy since 1999 when they lifted the UEFA Intertoto Cup but have to get past Lyon who beat Portuguese side Porto.

Braga will meet high-flying Rangers who knocked out Borussia Dortmund and Red Star Belgrade. Following is the Europa League draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals, held in Nyon on Friday.

Quarter-final 1: RB Leipzig vs Atalanta Quarter-final 2: Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona

Quarter-final 3: West Ham United vs Olympique Lyonnais Quarter-final 4: SC Braga vs Rangers

Semi-final 1: RB Leipzig/Atalanta vs SC Braga/Rangers Semi-final 2: West Ham United/Olympique Lyonnais vs Eintracht Frankfurt/Barcelona

* Team drawn first will play the first leg at home. SCHEDULE

Quarter-finals First leg: April 7

Second leg: April 14 Semi-finals

First leg: April 28 Second leg: May 5

Final May 18 at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, Seville

