Soccer-Man Utd teenager Garnacho included in Argentina squad

Manchester United's teenage forward Alejandro Garnacho was called up for the first time by Argentina along with four other young players on Friday for the final games of their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign. All bar Geralnik played at youth level for either Italy or Spain. Argentina have already qualified for the World Cup in Qatar, where they will aim to win a third title.

Reuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 18-03-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 21:15 IST
Manchester United's teenage forward Alejandro Garnacho was called up for the first time by Argentina along with four other young players on Friday for the final games of their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign. The 17-year-old Garnacho has yet to play a first-team match for United but was included in the 33-man squad for qualifiers against Venezuela on March 25 and Ecuador four days later.

Brothers Franco and Valentin Carboni, both of whom play for Inter Milan, were also selected for the first time, along with Tiago Geralnik of Villarreal and Real Madrid midfielder Nicolas Paz. All five of the new call ups are teenagers and all have dual nationality. All bar Geralnik played at youth level for either Italy or Spain.

Argentina have already qualified for the World Cup in Qatar, where they will aim to win a third title.

