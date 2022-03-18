Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Kyrgios apologises for outburst after Indian Wells loss to Nadal

Australian Nick Kyrgios apologised for losing his temper after his defeat at the hands of Rafa Nadal at Indian Wells and for smashing his racket into the ground, which then bounced and nearly struck a ball boy. The ball boy was able to duck out of the way and Kyrgios was then booed by some in the crowd following his 7-6(0) 5-7 6-4 loss to Spaniard Nadal on Thursday.

Tennis-Federer to donate $500,000 to support Ukrainian children

Roger Federer will be donating $500,000 through his foundation to ensure children affected by the war in Ukraine are provided with care and access to education, the former world number one said on Friday. The U.N. Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said earlier this week that nearly 3 million refugees have fled Ukraine, about 7% of the country's population, since Russia's invasion began on Feb. 24.

Basketball-American investment could make 'sleeping giant' Britain a hoops heavyweight

British basketball is a "sleeping giant" with potential to become the biggest market outside of the NBA, according to the vice president of an American investment company pumping seven million pounds ($9.22 million) into the sport. After decades of false dawns, under-investment and untapped potential, Miami-based 777 Partners believe its partnership can finally raise the profile of a sport which in terms of participation is second only to soccer in the UK.

Alpine Skiing-Inexperienced Switzerland beat Olympic champions Austria in mixed team event

An inexperienced Switzerland side beat Olympic champions Austria 3-1 in the final to win the alpine skiing mixed team parallel event in Meribel, France on Friday. Fadri Janutin defeated Patrick Feurstein by 0.26 seconds to give Switzerland the decisive point in a 3-1 victory over Austria, who won gold at the Beijing Winter Games in February.

Tennis-Nadal beats Kyrgios in thriller at Indian Wells, electric Alcaraz ousts Norrie

Rafa Nadal dug deep to beat mercurial wildcard Nick Kyrgios 7-6(0) 5-7 6-4 in a blockbuster quarter-final match that lived up to the hype at Indian Wells on Thursday and set up a clash with teenage compatriot Carlos Alcaraz for a spot in the final. Despite not playing his best, the Nadal managed to deliver in the match's biggest moments and maintain his composure as his opponent threw his racket and jawed with the chair umpire, fans and himself.

Exclusive-Abramovich handed Chelsea director control of firm on day of Ukraine invasion - filings

Russian businessman Roman Abramovich transferred a company he controlled with tens of millions of dollars of investments to a director of English soccer club Chelsea on the day Russia invaded Ukraine, UK corporate filings showed. It was the second time Chelsea owner Abramovich moved assets to a close associate before Britain and the European Union imposed sanctions on him this month.

Horse racing-Blackmore first woman jockey to win Cheltenham Gold Cup

Rachael Blackmore became the first female jockey to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup with a storming finish on 3-1 favourite A Plus Tard on Friday to continue her incredible run of success.

Jumping the last fence level with last year's winner Minella Indo, A Plus Tard galloped away to win by 15 lengths in front of a roaring crowd enjoying the Spring sunshine.

Speed skating-Flying Dutchman Nuis breaks 100 kph barrier on natural ice

Three-times Winter Olympic champion speed skater Kjeld Nuis has become the first person to break the 100 kph barrier, shattering his own record set four years ago. Nuis, who won gold medals at the Pyeongchang and Beijing Games in the 1,000m and 1,500m races, clocked 103 kph in Tynset, Norway -- 10 kph faster than his previous record set four years ago in Sweden.

NHL roundup: Leafs edge Hurricanes in big Eastern matchup

Erik Kallgren made 34 saves in his second career NHL start and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 Thursday night, stopping the Metropolitan Division leaders from taking the Eastern Conference lead. Kallgren earned a shutout against the Dallas Stars in his first NHL start on Tuesday. He made his debut with 30 minutes of relief on March 10 in an overtime loss to the Arizona Coyotes.

Soccer-CAS upholds FIFA ban on Russian teams while court deliberates

Russia's hopes of competing at the 2022 World Cup were effectively ended after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) rejected a request from the Russian Football Union to freeze FIFA's suspension while their appeal is heard. CAS said in a statement on Friday that the suspension of all Russian teams and clubs from FIFA's competitions would therefore remain in force.

