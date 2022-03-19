Soccer-Three official bids to purchase Chelsea as deadline passes
Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2022 05:15 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 05:15 IST
Three bids have been made to purchase English Premier League club Chelsea by consortiums led by British property developer Nick Candy, Chicago Cubs owners the Ricketts family and the pairing of Sir Martin Broughton and Lord Sebastian Coe.
U.S. bank Raine Group has been overseeing the sale process since before former owner Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the British government and had set a 2100 GMT deadline on Friday for bids to be made.
