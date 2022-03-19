Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Baseball-Dodgers sign former MVP Freeman

The Los Angeles Dodgers have added slugger Freddie Freeman to their already potent lineup after the 2020 National League MVP agreed to a six-year deal reportedly worth $162 million. The 32-year-old infielder spent the last 12 seasons with the Atlanta Braves where he hit .295 with 271 homers and 941 RBI and was named an All-Star five times. Last season he helped power the Braves to their first World Series championship since 1995.

Tennis-Kyrgios apologises for outburst after Indian Wells loss to Nadal

Australian Nick Kyrgios apologised for losing his temper after his defeat at the hands of Rafa Nadal at Indian Wells and for smashing his racket into the ground, which then bounced and nearly struck a ball boy. The ball boy was able to duck out of the way and Kyrgios was then booed by some in the crowd following his 7-6(0) 5-7 6-4 loss to Spaniard Nadal on Thursday.

Basketball-American investment could make 'sleeping giant' Britain a hoops heavyweight

British basketball is a "sleeping giant" with potential to become the biggest market outside of the NBA, according to the vice president of an American investment company pumping seven million pounds ($9.22 million) into the sport. After decades of false dawns, under-investment and untapped potential, Miami-based 777 Partners believe its partnership can finally raise the profile of a sport which in terms of participation is second only to soccer in the UK.

Tennis-Nadal beats Kyrgios in thriller at Indian Wells, electric Alcaraz ousts Norrie

Rafa Nadal dug deep to beat mercurial wildcard Nick Kyrgios 7-6(0) 5-7 6-4 in a blockbuster quarter-final match that lived up to the hype at Indian Wells on Thursday and set up a clash with teenage compatriot Carlos Alcaraz for a spot in the final. Despite not playing his best, the Nadal managed to deliver in the match's biggest moments and maintain his composure as his opponent threw his racket and jawed with the chair umpire, fans and himself.

Exclusive-Abramovich handed Chelsea director control of firm on day of Ukraine invasion - filings

Russian businessman Roman Abramovich transferred a company he controlled with tens of millions of dollars of investments to a director of English soccer club Chelsea on the day Russia invaded Ukraine, UK corporate filings showed. It was the second time Chelsea owner Abramovich moved assets to a close associate before Britain and the European Union imposed sanctions on him this month.

Horse racing-Blackmore first woman jockey to win Cheltenham Gold Cup

Rachael Blackmore became the first female jockey to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup with a storming finish on 3-1 favourite A Plus Tard on Friday to continue her incredible run of success.

Jumping the last fence level with last year's winner Minella Indo, A Plus Tard galloped away to win by 15 lengths in front of a roaring crowd enjoying the Spring sunshine.

Tennis-Rublev to face Fritz in Indian Wells semis

Andrey Rublev beat Grigor Dimitrov 7-5 6-2 to reach the semi-finals at Indian Wells where he will face American Taylor Fritz, who sent Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic packing with a 7-6(5) 3-6 6-1 win on Friday. Dubai champion Rublev benefitted from some poor serving by his Bulgarian opponent, who had five double faults and was broken four times after having previously lost his serve once at this year's tournament.

U.S. man pleads not guilty to Tokyo Olympics doping charges

A U.S. man who prosecutors say describes himself as a "naturopathic doctor" pleaded not guilty on Friday to federal charges of supplying performance-enhancing drugs to athletes at the Tokyo Olympics. Eric Lira in January became the first individual charged under the Rodchenkov Act, a federal law enacted at the end of 2020 that allows criminal charges against doping conspirators at events involving U.S. athletes, broadcasters and sponsors.

NHL roundup: Leafs edge Hurricanes in big Eastern matchup

Erik Kallgren made 34 saves in his second career NHL start and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 Thursday night, stopping the Metropolitan Division leaders from taking the Eastern Conference lead. Kallgren earned a shutout against the Dallas Stars in his first NHL start on Tuesday. He made his debut with 30 minutes of relief on March 10 in an overtime loss to the Arizona Coyotes.

Soccer-CAS upholds FIFA ban on Russian teams while court deliberates

Russia's hopes of competing at the 2022 World Cup were effectively ended after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) rejected a request from the Russian Football Union to freeze FIFA's suspension while their appeal is heard. CAS said in a statement on Friday that the suspension of all Russian teams and clubs from FIFA's competitions would therefore remain in force.

