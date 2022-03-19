Cricket-Grenada drops vaccine mandate for third West Indies v England test

Unvaccinated supporters will be able to attend the concluding third test between West Indies and England in Grenada next week after government officials dropped the vaccine mandate for large public gatherings. For the five Twenty20 internationals in January and the two tests in Antigua and Barbados this month, all supporters had to be fully vaccinated to be eligible to attend matches.

"Right now, the risk is low and as such, we adjust accordingly," Grenada's minister of health Nickolas Steele said. "This is in fact a victory for the people of Grenada as it is their behaviour and adherence to protocols that have helped to keep the COVID-19 risk at relatively low levels."

The third test at the National Cricket Stadium begins on March 24. The series opener ended in a draw and the ongoing second test increasingly seems headed for the same result, with West Indies closing at 288 for four on day three in reply to the visitors' 507 for nine declared.

"We welcome the decision taken by the Government of Grenada to provide all Grenadians with the opportunity to rally behind the West Indies in the third and final test match," Cricket West Indies chief executive Johnny Grave said. "With the adjustment to the policy and protocol, we now expect an increased interest among local fans to attend the third test."

